Aggie Golfers Earn GCAA All-Academic Team Status

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team received 2019-20 All-Academic Team status from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) after a record-setting school year in the classroom.

Head coach J.T. Higgins’ 2019-20 Aggies earned a program-record 3.63 GPA during the 2020 spring semester, which was the highest GPA among men’s programs at Texas A&M, and their single year Academic Progress Rate calculates to a perfect 1,000 score. To earn GCAA All-Academic status, teams must achieve a 3.0 or higher GPA for the entire school year.

“I am so proud of this team and the work they’ve done in the classroom,” Higgins said. “Their hard work and commitment carries over into all aspects of their lives. They are truly a special group of young men. I also want to commend Garry Gibson and everyone in Academic Services for their support of our student athletes.”

The team, which earned a final ranking of No. 6 for their strong play on the course by the GCAA, had an impressive six players earn a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring semester – seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith, juniors Walker Lee and Reese Ramsey, redshirt freshman William Paysse and true freshman Matthew Denton.

Earlier this summer, Erickson, senior Josh Gliege and Walker Lee were announced as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the GCAA, while sophomore Sam Bennett, Erickson, Gliege, Walker Lee, Paysse and Ramsey were named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Additionally, freshman Evan Myers was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll and eight members of the team were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll for earning a 3.0 or higher GPA.

