Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

This could help revive the travel industry
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON (CNN) – Researchers in England are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus infections in airport travelers.

The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Scientists believe dogs can also be trained to find COVID-19 in people even before symptoms develop.

Medical detection dogs have already been used successfully in conditions from Parkinson’s to malaria.

While dogs can catch coronavirus, there's no evidence to suggest they can spread the disease.

Researchers hope that this can help the travel industry, which has been gutted since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

