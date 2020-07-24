Brazos County confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 734 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 43 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,858 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,635. There have been 26,904 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 320

77802: 304

77803: 1,029

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 236

77808: 181

77840: 643

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 828

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 73 170 Brazos 734 3,635 Burleson 94 212 Grimes 269 844 Houston 78 158 Lee 45 128 Leon 60 127 Madison 143 229 Milam 54 273 Montgomery 2,539 5,444 Robertson 130 197 San Jacinto 63 130 Trinity 55 115 Walker 624 2,958 Waller 116 315 Washington 112 435

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 556 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 43 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 73 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 170 total cases and 96 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 94 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 212 total cases, and 107 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 269 active cases. There have been 329 total cases and 33 recoveries. There have been 515 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 158 total cases of COVID-19. There are 65 active cases and 78 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 45 active cases. The county has a total of 128 cases, with 77 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 60 active cases. The county has 127 total cases, with 65 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 143 active cases. The county has a total of 229 cases with 65 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 273 total cases and 219 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,539 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,444 total cases and 2,747 recovered cases. There are currently 63 people hospitalized, and there have been 53 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 130 active COVID-19 cases, with 197 total cases. Currently, 67 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 76

77856 - 30

77837 - 14

76629 - 9

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 63 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 130 cases with 62 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 115 total cases with 52 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,958 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 624 cases are active in the community and 397 are recovered community cases. 1,937 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 116 active cases of COVID-19. There are 315 total cases and 199 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 112 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 435 total cases with 280 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 152,778 active cases and 203,826 recoveries. There have been 361,125 total cases reported and 3,164,656 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,521 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 59,924 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 23 at 3:15 p.m.

