Brazos County Health Authority monitoring virus ahead of school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get closer to the start of the fall semester, there are a lot of questions about health and safety in the new school year. Local health authorities have the ability to delay or move schools online if they think that’s the safest course of action, according to the Texas Education Agency. As of right now, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says he’s working closely with superintendents before making that call.

“What we’d like to do is to, as I said, if this decision remains ours, is to make that decision before school’s scheduled start. What we don’t want to do is start school and then have to stop it,” said Dr. Sullivan. He says our hospitals are not at surge levels and that’s one of the important metrics when it comes to making calls for the school year. “We need to try the best that we can to predict what our hospital utilization will look like in September and late August.”

It’s not just K-12 students that the health district is monitoring. Officials are concerned about the effect that tens of thousands of college students could have on virus numbers for the area.

“We know and we’ve seen what the most recent case surge that we had in the month of June was related to 18-25-year-olds. That was before masks were required and bars were closed,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The health district plans to continue monitoring the situation as families get ready for the new school year. College Station ISD is scheduled to start Aug. 13 and Bryan ISD is currently scheduled to start classes on Aug. 17.

