Brenham will play 9 game football schedule
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10. District 13-5A which the Cubs are in this season made the decision to add an extra off week this year and move the start of district play up one week.
The decision will give the district scheduling flexibility to make games up if needed which will help in determining playoff teams and seeding.
The Cubs will lose their final non-district game which was scheduled to be against Bryan.
The Vikings tentatively have Montgomery Lake Creek set to replace Brenham on the 2020 schedule.