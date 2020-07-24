Brenham will play 9 game football schedule

The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10. District 13-5A which the Cubs are in this season made the decision to add an extra off week this year and move the start of district play up one week.

The decision will give the district scheduling flexibility to make games up if needed which will help in determining playoff teams and seeding.

The Cubs will lose their final non-district game which was scheduled to be against Bryan.

With districts trying to figure out how to schedule things to make sure we get all our games in, we had to drop the game with @BrenhamFootball unfortunately. We have picked up @LakeCreekFBall and will get an updated schedule out soon. — Bryan Viking Football (@BHSVikingFootba) July 23, 2020

The Vikings tentatively have Montgomery Lake Creek set to replace Brenham on the 2020 schedule.