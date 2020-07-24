College Station city leaders react to proposed budget for FY21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station city council got its first look at the proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 annual budget Thursday night.

City councilman John Nichols says it’s a solid reflection of what’s happening in our community.

“It’s an extremely tight budget. To me, it’s reminiscent of The Great Recession years when the city really had to pull back, as everybody else did,” said Nichols.

He believes the city has done a good job prioritizing the needs of the community.

“I’m really happy that we have been able to budget, to maintain current services, essentially, in spite of what looks like a 16% decrease that they’re planning for in sales tax revenue,” said Nichols.

Mayor Karl Mooney says while the proposed budget is tighter, he’s pleased that there are no planned furloughs and that taxes won’t be raised.

“We have one of the lowest tax rates. We’re at approximately 53 cents,” said Mayor Mooney. “We’re among the lowest third of all cities in Texas and we’re going to continue to work to keep it that way.”

The mayor believes the city is in good shape this next year, but if the economy doesn’t eventually look up, “this budget will really serve as the foundation for what other budgets are going to have to look like for the next two or three years,” said Mayor Mooney.

The council will take a more in-depth look at the budget in a three-day workshop next week. The workshops will be available for the public to watch through the city’s website.

A public hearing on the budget and tax rate is set for August 13. and two weeks after that, the council will consider adopting the budget and tax rate.

To take a look at the proposed budget, click here.

