Federal lawmakers continue working on a second stimulus package

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Senate is currently in the midst of formulating a new potential stimulus package to assist the United States in economic recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, it was expected that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was going to present a $1 trillion stimulus package. McConnell instead met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Soon after, President Trump announced he would drop his bid involving a potential cut in Social Security payroll taxes.

Kirby Goidel, a professor of Public Policy at Texas A&M University says as negotiations continue, there is still a need for economic relief around the U.S.

“We are seeing states shut down and the economy is being affected. The new unemployment filings are 1.4 million this week,” said Goidel.

In May, the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3.5 trillion stimulus package.

“The question about what is to be done with this is in the hands of the Republicans,” said Goidel.

The Senate is looking at options like funneling more money towards businesses, so they will be able to pay employees.

There is also a concern with liability, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed is an important aspect that he would like to see in the bill.

Goidel says that once passed, it is likely that the payments would be similar to the C.A.R.E.S Act that passed in April.

“$1,200 for people who have income up to $75,000 as a single filer or $2,400 for people who are joint filers, but that is still yet to be determined,” said Goidel.

Lawmakers in Washington are also looking at options involving the $600 unemployment benefit as that is expected to end next week.

“There is a concern if you give too much in terms of support to disincentivize work. So Republicans have suggested that it should be 70% of the wage of income, so that there is no argument that ultimately people are not working and making more when you take the stimulus,” said Goidel.

Once a version of the stimulus package is approved by the Senate and the House, President Trump will look it over before money is distributed.

“They will want to get checks to people sometime in early Fall probably in August is when you should expect them,” said Goidel. “Because this is an election year, and you want to show you are doing something that is helping them with their problems.”

Goidel says he expects an approved version of the stimulus package by next week before Congress goes into recess.

