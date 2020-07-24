Advertisement

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.(Ming-Shan Wang|Univ of California Santa Cruz Paleogenomics Lab/ CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say the first chicken to cross the road likely did so in Southeast Asia although they’re still not sure why.

A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

The study, published in the journal Cell Research, reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region, that includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

There are about 23 billion chickens now, making them the most common bird on Earth.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers, however, have yet to answer which came first, the chicken or the egg.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: moments ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Student organization holding food drive for Brazos Valley Food Bank

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Students at A&M Consolidated High School are collecting canned and non-perishable food items for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.