Gov. Abbott announces Texas National Guard partnership with Active Duty, Reservists for COVID-19 response

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the Joint Task Force Texas, a new partnership between the Texas National Guard, Active Duty and Reservists to help COVID-19 response efforts in Texas.

Over 1,200 service members make up this team to support hospitals in Houston, San Antonia, Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley.

“This formal partnership will help ensure a more effective collaboration among state and federal resources, and allows us to better meet the needs of Texans across the state,” said Gov. Abbott in the announcement.

“We are proud to work with our brothers and sisters in arms from the active duty and reserve forces to help our fellow Texans in need,” said Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris. “The units of the Texas Military Department are not authorized with enough medical professionals to meet the current demand. Therefore, the Governor requested medical assistance through FEMA. That request is being met from the Department of Defense with active duty and U.S. Army medical professionals. By partnering with the active duty and reserve components, we will be able to provide this much needed support and relief to the Texas civilian healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to care for the people of our great state.”

