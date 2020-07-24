Advertisement

Governor Abbott extends automatic SNAP renewals during COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also approved for the HHSC to waive interview requirements for new and current households.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers nutrition assistance and food stamps to low income individuals and families.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal authority to extend certification by six months for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott. This will benefit SNAP recipients whose benefits are up for renewal in July and August.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

“The State of Texas is committed to ensuring families have access to nutritious food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Abbott in a press release. “By extending automatic SNAP renewals and temporarily waiving interview requirements, we will ensure more Texans have healthy meals for their families. I thank our federal partners for their continuous support as we respond to COVID-19.” 

“As we continue to fight against COVID-19, these automatic renewals provide food security and peace of mind to families in need during this unprecedented time,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “Waiving interviews also reinforces that it is important to stay home when possible to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Automatic renewals will benefit about 276,000 households who have not turned in renewal information yet for July and August.

For more information about SNAP and how to apply, click here.

