Groom Shines as Houston Dash Advances to Challenge Cup Final

SALT LAKE CITY – Texas A&M Soccer legend Shea Groom has flourished with her new squad, the Houston Dash, as they have advanced to the finals of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) 2020 Challenge Cup.

The Dash face the Chicago Red Stars in the Challenge Cup championship match Sunday at 11:30 a.m. CT. Fans can watch the match on CBS and CBS All-Access.

Fellow Aggie Alyssa Mautz is a member of the Red Stars, but has not seen action in the tournament while recovering from a knee injury.

Groom has started all six matches for the Dash in the Challenge Cup, racking up 490 minutes on the pitch. She has two goals and one assist in the tournament. Traded to the Dash over the offseason, Groom scored a goal in each of the first two games with her new squad, including a 3-3 draw with Utah Royals FC and a 2-0 win over OL Reign.

With the NWSL’s 2020 regular season and playoffs canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Challenge Cup was presented as a one-off tournament with all the games played behind closed doors. The group stage and quarterfinal matches were played at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, with the semifinals and championship match slated for Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The Liberty, Missouri, native is in her sixth season in the NWSL. She started her career with her hometown squad FC Kansas City, where she was a fan favorite for three seasons. She tallied 17 goals and eight assists in 54 matches. In her rookie campaign, FCKC claimed the NWSL title. She spent the last two seasons with Sky Blue FC (2018) and Seattle Reign (2019).

Groom is one of the most decorated players in the history of Aggie Soccer. She earned National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-America in both 2013 (second team) and 2014 (first team). In 2014, she was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well as earning CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team accolades.