Keeler says Bearkats will not utilize locker rooms when they crank up August camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler wants to be positive in his expectations about the upcoming season, but he knows he has to be realistic and consider all possibilities.

“The safety of our players is the single most important factor in us playing this season, but I think the possibility of a conference only schedule is something that is very realistic, said Keeler.

Keeler added that there has been very little face to face interaction with players or coaches since spring break. Certainly they are looking forward to getting back on the field together and if there are no new health mandates or restrictions that will happen on August 7th.

While the game on the field won’t change, there will be a lot of things leading up to the game that will. One thing is that the Bearkats will not utilize their locker room initially.

“We’re very fortunate that nearly all of our guys live within a 10-minute walk of our facility so our guys are going to come in and we’re going to have tents up there and they can throw their helmets and shoulder pads on after they’ve been disinfected so we’ve been doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes preparing for a return to play with some interesting twist,” added Keeler.

Keeler and the Kats are picked to finish 2nd in the Southland Conference race. They kick off the season September 5th against Tarleton State.

