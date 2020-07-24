Lamb signs rookie deal with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $14 million contract with $7.8 million guaranteed.

Lamb joins a young receiving corps led by 26-year-old Amari Cooper and third-year player Michael Gallup, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season.

The Oklahoma product was the third receiver taken behind Alabama teammates Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.