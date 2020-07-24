Live in Downtown Bryan: Casa Rodriguez and Itza Bip open for business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Sunset Series Showcase wrapped up live performances in Downtown Bryan on Friday.

Because of COVID-19, the last live-streamed concert streams at 7:00 p.m. on the Historic Downtown Bryan, TX Facebook page with a performance from Mariachi Anillos de Oro.

On July 24, First News at Four Live from Downtown Bryan highlighted Casa Rodriguez and Itza Bip.

Find out more about Casa Rodriguez and what they have on the menu here.

Find out more about Itza Bip here.

See the video player above for conversations with both business owners.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.