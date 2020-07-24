Advertisement

Live in Downtown Bryan: Casa Rodriguez and Itza Bip open for business

By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Sunset Series Showcase wrapped up live performances in Downtown Bryan on Friday.

Because of COVID-19, the last live-streamed concert streams at 7:00 p.m. on the Historic Downtown Bryan, TX Facebook page with a performance from Mariachi Anillos de Oro.

On July 24, First News at Four Live from Downtown Bryan highlighted Casa Rodriguez and Itza Bip.

Find out more about Casa Rodriguez and what they have on the menu here.

Find out more about Itza Bip here.

See the video player above for conversations with both business owners.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley students receiving scholarships from The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced 644 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships.

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local family chooses to celebrate the loss of their loved one due to COVID-19 with a virtual balloon release.