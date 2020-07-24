Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family is celebrating the life of a loved one who died from COVID-19 Wednesday.

Cynthia Brown Druery was a medical assistant for CHI St. Joseph Health. Her family says she had a passion for helping others.

“She was very community active as far as compassion for other people,” said Roy Druery, Cynthia’s husband.

"When she spoke, she spoke life into any situation. She was a true believer in God," said Kenisha Davenport, Cynthia's daughter.

Cynthia tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and just five days later died.

Davenport says Cynthia took the dangers of COVID-19 seriously.

“Anybody that would listen that didn’t believe this virus was real. I mean she would actually just sit down and talk with them like ‘You know, I work at the hospital, it is real, this virus is real and if you don’t want to take it seriously for your protection you need to think about the neighbor that’s standing next to you,’” said Davenport.

Cynthia and her husband are high risk and started quarantining from each other two months ago.

"It was devastating for both of us. She didn't want it but she was more concerned with me than her," said Druery.

The family says Cynthia would want people to take her death as an example of how serious this virus is.

“This is not something to play with there’s no joking around, you could be here today and gone tomorrow,” said Druery.

Cynthia’s family is choosing to remember her outgoing spirit and want others that knew her to join in.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral will be for family only but Davenport says they would like to have a purple and white balloon release next Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Gather your balloons, go live on Facebook, post your video, post your pictures say your final goodbyes to my mother as well as showing the love you had for her,” said Davenport.

