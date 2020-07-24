Advertisement

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families
(Mekena Rodriguez)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A group has created a GoFundMe page for families that need help paying utility bills.

BTU and College Station Utilities resumed terminating services to those who aren’t making payments.

Fundraiser organizer Carlos Espina says when they heard this was happening they wanted to step up and help.

“We decided we had to do something immediately to help those families in need. Especially those of use that have the ability to help others, whether it be through money or spreading the word or something like that. Just helping those who are in need and making sure the entire community is taken care of,” said Espina.

As of Friday the page has raised more than $10,000 and has helped 35 families.

Carlos says if you need assistance contact information can be found on the GoFundMe page.

