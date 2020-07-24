Advertisement

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

More than $9,000 has been raised helping 35 families
(Mekena Rodriguez)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A group has created a GoFundMe page for families that need help paying utility bills.

BTU and College Station Utilities resumed terminating services to those who aren’t making payments.

Fundraiser organizer Carlos Espina says when they heard this was happening they wanted to step up and help.

“We decided we had to do something immediately to help those families in need. Especially those of us that have the ability to help others, whether it be through money or spreading the word or something like that. Just helping those who are in need and making sure the entire community is taken care of,” said Espina.

As of Friday the page has raised more than $9,000 and has helped 35 families.

Carlos says if you need assistance contact information can be found on the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health Authority monitoring virus ahead of school year

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Brazos County Health Authority has the ability to delay or move classes online, but they're still monitoring the situation ahead of the fall semester.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 17 minutes ago