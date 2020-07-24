Advertisement

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASA is planning to use some of the world’s oldest aeronautical technology to do some of its most-advanced studying of the stars.

A balloon as a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

ASTHROS, which stands for astrophysics stratospheric telescope, will be carried by the big balloon to an altitude of nearly 25 miles.

While it circles the South Pole for a month, it will collect new data about the stars NASA has never been able to do before.

"Balloon missions like ASTHROS are higher-risk than space missions but yield high-rewards at modest cost," said engineer Jose Siles, project manager for ASTHROS.

Scientists expect to learn more about the Milky Way and the evolution of galaxies.

When the balloon deflates, the telescope will safely parachute back to earth, ready to be used again in the future.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: moments ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Student organization holding food drive for Brazos Valley Food Bank

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Students at A&M Consolidated High School are collecting canned and non-perishable food items for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.