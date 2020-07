BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Board of Governors met on Friday and ultimately decided to not make any decisions yet on the 22 fall sports championships until August 4th, when they meet again. The NCAA championships do not affect the FBS Playoffs.

NCAA President Emmert’s statement on fall championships discussion: https://t.co/4822xZpU2K pic.twitter.com/Gatlc9KjiG — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.