New ‘Aggie Highway’ extension to open next year

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The first segment of the so-called “Aggie Highway” is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

The 24 mile expansion of State Highway 249 will eventually connect the Brazos Valley to Houston. Part of it will be a toll road. A new overpass crossing FM 1774 is taking shape.

The entire project will be ready for drivers by summer 2023. We have more details on the project here.

”I do think it’ll be a convenience for the Aggies and especially for the people in Houston to make quicker trips back and forth and I’m sure for everyone who lives here to use it it’s, I think it’ll be an asset,” said Evelyn Szymczak, an Anderson driver.

The last ten mile segment to be built here will also not be tolled, something local leaders advocated for.

”I think that’s a big benefit for us, for the Grimes County people,” said Szymczak. “l know the tolls are used to pay for the roads and what not but it’s good that we would be able to use it and access it without a fee,” she said.

“We’ll just have to evaluate it and assess the needs of it and the impact that it’s going to have on our community and traffic,” said Chief Deputy Todd Greene of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. First responders like their agency will see what kind of impact the new option has for their response times.

”Hopefully, it’ll be a lot more efficient, faster. Be able to respond to calls and citizen needs.“

”We have family in Houston so that may be a help to us individually and I’m sure for the county. It will be,” said Szymcazk.

The Texas Department of Transportation said Thursday the cost for construction just in Grimes County is $174.5 million. They said the entire project cost in both counties including costs for right-of-way, land acquisition and construction is $607.5 million.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.