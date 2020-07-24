Advertisement

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

The former pool is gone in Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

The former swimming pool is being torn down. After the city purchased the property they didn’t have a use for the pool anymore that was once part of Briarcrest Country Club. Demolition started this week and is expected to cost at least $10,000.

The city tells us they are evaluating future options for that spot.

