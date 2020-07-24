Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

The former swimming pool is being torn down. After the city purchased the property they didn’t have a use for the pool anymore that was once part of Briarcrest Country Club. Demolition started this week and is expected to cost at least $10,000.

The city tells us they are evaluating future options for that spot.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.