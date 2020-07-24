Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southland Conference announced Friday that they’ve postponed all volleyball and soccer competition until September 1st. Sam Houston Volleyball normally hosts the SHSU classic from at the end of August. Sam Houston Soccer also typically starts at the end of the August.

This decision only effects volleyball and soccer. No decision has been made yet on the football season. The Southland Conference issued the following press release:

FRISCO, Texas -- The Southland Conference has announced its member institutions will not participate in volleyball and soccer competition through August 31, 2020. Beginning September 1, Southland members will have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competition prior to the Conference portion of the 2020 schedules. The membership of the Southland Conference remains focused on the safety and health of its student-athletes, coaches and other participants, and this delay allows athletic departments to continue following recommended protocols and guidelines set forth by the NCAA, and local health, government and institutional leaders.

