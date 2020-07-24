Advertisement

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

No decision has been made with football yet
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southland Conference announced Friday that they’ve postponed all volleyball and soccer competition until September 1st. Sam Houston Volleyball normally hosts the SHSU classic from at the end of August. Sam Houston Soccer also typically starts at the end of the August.

This decision only effects volleyball and soccer. No decision has been made yet on the football season. The Southland Conference issued the following press release:

FRISCO, Texas -- The Southland Conference has announced its member institutions will not participate in volleyball and soccer competition through August 31, 2020. Beginning September 1, Southland members will have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competition prior to the Conference portion of the 2020 schedules.

The membership of the Southland Conference remains focused on the safety and health of its student-athletes, coaches and other participants, and this delay allows athletic departments to continue following recommended protocols and guidelines set forth by the NCAA, and local health, government and institutional leaders.

Southland Conference

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo, New York, this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and then blocked to play in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

TAPPS expands regular season to 8 games

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has made a revision to its fall sports calander announced last week because of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

Brenham will play 9 game football schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10.

Sports

Lamb signs rookie deal with Dallas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $14 million contract with $7.8 million guaranteed.

Sports

Brenham will play 9 game football schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10.

Sports

Keeler says Bearkats will not utilize locker rooms when they crank up August camp

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler wants to be positive in his expectations about the upcoming season, but he knows he has to be realistic and consider all possibilities.

Sports

TAPPS expands regular season to 8 games

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has made a revision to its fall sports calander announced last week because of the coronavirus.

Sports

Keeler says Bearkats will not utilize locker rooms when they crank up August camp

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler wants to be positive in his expectations about the upcoming season, but he knows he has to be realistic and consider all possibilities.