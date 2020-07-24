Student organization holding food drive for Brazos Valley Food Bank

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at A&M Consolidated High School are collecting canned and non-perishable food items for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

They’re part of Proctors of the Pride, a service based club at Consol.

“I think this is the perfect time especially since school is about to start back up. The schools in CSISD can get food from the food bank. And, I know as kids are about to come in and parents have lost their jobs I think it’s very important to stock them up as much as we can so that we can get ready for that I guess rush of students that are going to be coming in and need food,” said Zachary Yeager, the president of Proctors of Pride.

The drive started at 8 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.

Volunteers are there to get the donated items from your cars.

