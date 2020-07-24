Summer Sunset Series: Mariachi Anillos de Oro

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mariachi Anillos de Oro joins First News at Four live in Downtown Bryan at Casa Rodriguez as part of our Summer Sunset Series.

The band is an on-campus organization at Texas A&M University that is bringing the sound of mariachi music to the Bryan College Station area.

They play at weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, quinceañeras, ring dunks, tailgates, and more!

