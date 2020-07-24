Advertisement

TAPPS expands regular season to 8 games

TAPPS
TAPPS(TAPPS)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has made a revision to its fall sports calander announced last week because of the coronavirus.

TAPPS has decided to expand its season from 6 to 8 games with the first games in football starting September 24th. The regular season will wrap up November 14th and the state championship games taking place December 10-12.

