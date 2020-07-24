Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State
Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State(DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos | KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club. In addition to the Maxwell Watch List, Mond has been named to the watch list for the O’Brien Award and Wuerffell trophy.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

One of the most impactful players in all of college football, Mond is one of two active players in FBS with 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards and ranks fourth among active players in total offense.

Mond is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M passing record book as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The senior quarterback needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become Texas A&M’s all-time leader in each category. Mond finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

Always a dual-threat, Mond is the sixth quarterback at A&M to cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground for his career as he stands only 1,225 yards away breaking the A&M career total offense mark.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Latest News

Sports

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo, New York, this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and then blocked to play in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.

Sports

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Southland Conference announced Friday that they’ve postponed all volleyball and soccer competition until September 1st. Sam Houston Volleyball normally hosts the SHSU classic from at the end of August. Sam Houston Soccer also typically starts at the end of the August.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

TAPPS expands regular season to 8 games

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has made a revision to its fall sports calander announced last week because of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

Brenham will play 9 game football schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10.

Sports

Lamb signs rookie deal with Dallas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $14 million contract with $7.8 million guaranteed.

Sports

Brenham will play 9 game football schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Brenham football team will play 9 regular season games this season instead of 10.

Sports

Keeler says Bearkats will not utilize locker rooms when they crank up August camp

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler wants to be positive in his expectations about the upcoming season, but he knows he has to be realistic and consider all possibilities.

Sports

TAPPS expands regular season to 8 games

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has made a revision to its fall sports calander announced last week because of the coronavirus.

Sports

Keeler says Bearkats will not utilize locker rooms when they crank up August camp

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Sam Houston State Head Football Coach K.C. Keeler wants to be positive in his expectations about the upcoming season, but he knows he has to be realistic and consider all possibilities.