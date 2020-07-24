Advertisement

Texas breweries facing uncertainty following second shut down

Texas breweries are asking for the public’s help to be able to keep their doors open.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas breweries are asking for the public’s help to be able to keep their doors open.

According to the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, two out of every three Texas craft breweries will close by 2021 if they don’t get relief soon. They say buying beer directly from the brewery is the best way to help. You can also pick up a gift card or a T-shirt directly from a brewery’s online store.

At Blackwater Draw in Downtown Bryan, they say their sales are now down 70%. Co-owner Chris Steele, says their operations are also up in the air as they wait to find out if football will be played at Kyle Field and if the Texas Renaissance Festival will happen this year.

There are 300 independent craft breweries in Texas and nearly 200 of them say they may have to close by the end of the year.

“Talk about the owners that have have hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars, invested in their company and no leadership from the state saying here’s a plan of action,” said Steele.

The Brewer’s Guild says they regularly contact Governor Greg Abbott’s office for answers.

