Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley students receiving scholarships from The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced 644 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships. These scholarships are a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $27 million and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.
Of these students, 22 of them are from the Brazos Valley. Each one will be receiving $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
Here is a list of recipients:
Area Go Texan Scholarship
Austin County: Jennifer Lozano
Brazos County: Brianna Moreno
Brazos County: Joshua Sung
Burleson County: Michaela Jaster
Grimes County: Keith Steptoe
Houston County: Bryan Perez
Lee County: Grace Patschke
Leon County: Megan Green
Madison County: Madilynn Caperton
Milam County: Shay Gibson
Robertson County: Clayton Currie
San Jacinto County: Chase Gallmeier
Trinity County: Caden Steubing
Walker County: Mandi Haller
Washington County: Alldyn Schroeder
Exhibitor Scholarship
Snook ISD: Sierra Sebesta
Texas 4-H Scholarship
Brazos County: Mary Joy Kocmoud
Brazos County: Dylan Outlaw
Lee County: Bailey Lyon
Milam County: Abbigail Miller
Montgomery County: Seth Kendrick
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.