Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley students receiving scholarships from The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced 644 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships. These scholarships are a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $27 million and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.

Of these students, 22 of them are from the Brazos Valley. Each one will be receiving $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

Here is a list of recipients:

Area Go Texan Scholarship

Austin County: Jennifer Lozano

Brazos County: Brianna Moreno

Brazos County: Joshua Sung

Burleson County: Michaela Jaster

Grimes County: Keith Steptoe

Houston County: Bryan Perez

Lee County: Grace Patschke

Leon County: Megan Green

Madison County: Madilynn Caperton

Milam County: Shay Gibson

Robertson County: Clayton Currie

San Jacinto County: Chase Gallmeier

Trinity County: Caden Steubing

Walker County: Mandi Haller

Washington County: Alldyn Schroeder

Exhibitor Scholarship

Snook ISD: Sierra Sebesta

Texas 4-H Scholarship

Brazos County: Mary Joy Kocmoud

Brazos County: Dylan Outlaw

Lee County: Bailey Lyon

Milam County: Abbigail Miller

Montgomery County: Seth Kendrick

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.