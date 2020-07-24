Tropical downpours likely into next week thanks to Hanna

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

A southward shift in the track of Tropical Storm Hanna will likely give us less rain this weekend than we were initially hoping for, but you’ll still want to prep for some tropical downpours over the next several afternoons. Friday starts quietly enough, with more sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. 30% coverage of late afternoon showers will be the first taste of this tropical system, where coverage should be a bit more generous by this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday feature a 60%/50% chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This activity will be widely scattered and unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley. That means, some will manage to pick up an inch or more of rain this weekend, while others will be left with dry and dusty conditions. Good news is the chance for passing rain is with us through early in the week, scattered about the Brazos Valley each day.

Tropical Moisture is in on the increase this weekend around the South Texas tropical system (KBTX)

FRIDAY:

Most of the day will be dry. With a return of tropical moisture, clouds will be quick to billow up as the day starts to heat up. By very late in the afternoon, a band of rain is expected along the coast. That will make a run at the Brazos Valley from south to north. Short window of opportunity: 4pm - 8pm -- with most remaining dry.

SATURDAY:

Ample moisture is in place. Bands of rain will lash the Upper Texas Coast while the heaviest rain and strongest wind thrash South Texas ahead of this system’s landfall. For the Brazos Valley, as the day heats up, scattered, brief spots of rain will attempt to dot the radar screen. By afternoon, activity between I-10 and the coast will attempt to move northbound. The day brings a 50/50 shot at rain drifting over your backyard. Some will manage a few showers to isolated downpours while others will hear thunder in the distance and miss out completely. Rainfall totals will range widely from 0.10″ to 1″+.

SUNDAY:

Another day at the whim of where rain and brief thunderstorms can develop. Overall chance is scattered and uneven, but more daytime heat-driven activity is anticipated across the Brazos Valley. Rain chance comes in at a 50/50 potential once again. Like Saturday, if a downpour can develop, a quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rain can be collected under it.

Forecast Rainfall | July 24-26 (KBTX)

