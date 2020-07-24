Tropical Storm Hanna brings some rain to the Brazos Valley

Friday afternoon brings a few showers and storms through the Brazos Valley thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna, which continues to churn out in the Gulf of Mexico. Latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center still shows the track of the storm moving through the southern portion of the state after a landfall Saturday, however a few rainbands could push through the Brazos Valley this weekend.

That being said, it won’t be the rain event that many were hoping for, but we can’t rule out rainfall totals up to an inch if you do happen to find yourself parked under one of these storms. We’ll call it a 60% chance Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday, but the rain likely won’t be for everyone each day.

The good news with the rain is that it cools the atmosphere, so forecast highs likely won’t reach up past the low 90s throughout the weekend. We’ll keep eyes on it, and as always, keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can update you with any developing storms that pass through the area.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for scattered rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

