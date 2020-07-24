Advertisement

Tropical Storm Hanna brings some rain to the Brazos Valley

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday afternoon brings a few showers and storms through the Brazos Valley thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna, which continues to churn out in the Gulf of Mexico. Latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center still shows the track of the storm moving through the southern portion of the state after a landfall Saturday, however a few rainbands could push through the Brazos Valley this weekend.

That being said, it won’t be the rain event that many were hoping for, but we can’t rule out rainfall totals up to an inch if you do happen to find yourself parked under one of these storms. We’ll call it a 60% chance Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday, but the rain likely won’t be for everyone each day.

The good news with the rain is that it cools the atmosphere, so forecast highs likely won’t reach up past the low 90s throughout the weekend. We’ll keep eyes on it, and as always, keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can update you with any developing storms that pass through the area.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for scattered rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hanna rain bands pepper the Brazos Valley radar this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Hanna Heads to South Texas, Scattered Rain Locally

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Sunshine returns while Tropical Depression Eight churns in the gulf

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Drier, Hotter Thursday. Tropical Depression Eight has Formed

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Few downpours possible ahead of potential gulf activity this weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily shot at rain begins and ends the work week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Slugs of Tropical Moisture Increase Chance for Rain

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.