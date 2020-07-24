Advertisement

Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Landfall in South Texas is expected midday Saturday
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Tropical Depression Eight has officially been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna. The National Hurricane Center published the first forecast for the newly formed tropical storm at 10pm Thursday.

Hurricane Hunters spent Thursday evening flying through the storm. By late in the evening, a sustained, 10-second wind speed just above the 39mph criteria for tropical storm status was found. As of the 10pm hour, here is the latest on this tropical storm:

  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 40 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 7 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb
  • Tropical-storm-force wind extended outward up to 25mph from the center

GET THE LATEST FORECAST FOR HANNA ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Other than an upgrade in strength, the official forecast cone has shifted further south. Landfall for the center of Hanna is now expected just south of Corpus Christi around midday Saturday. Peak wind speed could climb as high as 65mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended southward from Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

CLICK HERE FOR WHAT HANNA MEANS FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEEKEND FORECAST

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lawyer weighs in on workers’ compensation issue between City of Bryan and first responders

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The City of Bryan and Bryan Firefighters Association continue to go back and forth on what happens if a first responder gets COVID-19.

News

College Station city leaders react to proposed budget for FY21

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Mayor Karl Mooney and Councilman John Nichols share their thoughts on the proposed FY 2020-2021 budget that was presented Thursday evening

News

Federal lawmakers continue working on a second stimulus package

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
D.C. lawmakers continue to work on a second stimulus package.