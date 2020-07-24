Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Tropical Depression Eight has officially been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna. The National Hurricane Center published the first forecast for the newly formed tropical storm at 10pm Thursday.

Hurricane Hunters spent Thursday evening flying through the storm. By late in the evening, a sustained, 10-second wind speed just above the 39mph criteria for tropical storm status was found. As of the 10pm hour, here is the latest on this tropical storm:

Maximum Sustained Wind: 40 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 7 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb

Tropical-storm-force wind extended outward up to 25mph from the center

GET THE LATEST FORECAST FOR HANNA ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Other than an upgrade in strength, the official forecast cone has shifted further south. Landfall for the center of Hanna is now expected just south of Corpus Christi around midday Saturday. Peak wind speed could climb as high as 65mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended southward from Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

CLICK HERE FOR WHAT HANNA MEANS FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY’S WEEKEND FORECAST

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.