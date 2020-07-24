Hanna rain bands pepper the Brazos Valley radar this weekend

A southward shift in the track of Tropical Storm Hanna will likely give us less rain this weekend than we were initially hoping for, but you’ll still want to prep for some tropical downpours over the next several afternoons. Friday starts quietly enough, with more sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. 30% coverage of late afternoon showers will be the first taste of this tropical system, where coverage should be a bit more generous by this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday feature a 60%/50% chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This activity will be widely scattered and unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley. That means, some will manage to pick up an inch or more of rain this weekend, while others will be left with dry and dusty conditions. Good news is the chance for passing rain is with us through early in the week, scattered about the Brazos Valley each day.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 77. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

