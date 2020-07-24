Tropical track has shifted south. What it means for Brazos Valley weekend rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Tropical Depression Eight spent most of Thursday rapidly strengthening as it slowly moved from the Central to Northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Earlier in the day, Hurricane Hunters found that the center of this depression actually shifted further southeast once it reorganized through the morning hours.

The forecast cone, for what is expected to be Tropical Storm Hanna by Thursday night or early Friday, shifted further into South Texas. The Brazos Valley has been removed from the forecast cone as the threat of landfall shifts south of Matagorda Bay and more toward Corpus Christi.

A track further south means the Brazos Valley’s chance for substantial rainfall has decreased. While the chance is not as good as it once looked, it does not mean that it is completely gone. In fact, thanks to feeder bands moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and an increase in deep, tropical moisture, scattered rain is expected -- particularly Saturday

Tropical Moisture is in on the increase this weekend around the South Texas tropical system (KBTX)

FRIDAY:

Most of the day will be dry. With a return of tropical moisture, clouds will be quick to billow up as the day starts to heat up. By very late in the afternoon, a band of rain is expected along the coast. That will make a run at the Brazos Valley from south to north. Short window of opportunity: 4pm - 8pm -- with most remaining dry.

SATURDAY:

Ample moisture is in place. Bands of rain will lash the Upper Texas Coast while the heaviest rain and strongest wind thrash South Texas ahead of this system’s landfall. For the Brazos Valley, as the day heats up, scattered, brief spots of rain will attempt to dot the radar screen. By afternoon, activity between I-10 and the coast will attempt to move northbound. The day brings a 50/50 shot at rain drifting over your backyard. Some will manage a few showers to isolated downpours while others will hear thunder in the distance and miss out completely. Rainfall totals will range widely from 0.10″ to 1″+.

SUNDAY:

Another day at the whim of where rain and brief thunderstorms can develop. Overall chance is scattered and uneven, but more daytime heat-driven activity is anticipated across the Brazos Valley. Rain chance comes in at a 50/50 potential once again. Like Saturday, if a downpour can develop, a quick 1/2″ to 1″ of rain can be collected under it.

Forecast Rainfall | July 24-26 (KBTX)

