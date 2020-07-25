53 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 896 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 43 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

20 people are currently hospitalized. No one was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,918 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,688. There have been 27,339 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed and ICU bed occupancy was not reported today

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 327

77802: 312

77803: 1,044

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 238

77808: 184

77840: 653

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 835

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 69 170 Brazos 727 3,688 Burleson 96 217 Grimes 217 796 Houston 65 234 Lee 97 186 Leon 58 126 Madison 147 234 Milam 54 273 Montgomery 2539 5597 Robertson 112 191 San Jacinto 66 135 Trinity 63 117 Walker 845 2958 Waller 152 335 Washington 116 438

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 554 staffed hospital beds with 162 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 60 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 69 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 170 total cases and 101 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 96 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 217 total cases, and 116 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 217 active cases. There have been 329 total cases and 33 recoveries. There have been 515 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 234 total cases of COVID-19. There are 65 active cases and 78 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 97 active cases. The county has a total of 186 cases, with 17 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 58 active cases. The county has 126 total cases, with 69 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 147 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases with 82 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 273 total cases and 219 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,539 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,597 total cases and 2,747 recovered cases. There are currently 63 people hospitalized, and there have been 53 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 112 active COVID-19 cases, with 191 total cases. Currently, 74 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 66 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 135 cases with 62 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 63 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 117 total cases with 52 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,958 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 624 cases are active in the community and 397 are recovered community cases. 1,937 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 152 active cases of COVID-19. There are 335 total cases and 180 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 116 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 438 total cases with 285 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 152,893 active cases and 212,216 recoveries. There have been 369,826 total cases reported and 3,231,931 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,717 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 61,416 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 24 at 3:45 p.m.

