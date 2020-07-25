Advertisement

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Quarterback James Foster announced on Social Media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar. The Montgomery, Alabama native said in his Twitter post he’s “forever an Aggie wish nothing best for the team!”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.

Latest News

Sports

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
No decision has been made with football yet

Sports

NCAA won’t make a decision on fall sports championships until August

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NCAA Board of Governors met on Friday and ultimately decided to not make any decisions yet on the 22 fall sports championships until August 4th, when they meet again. The NCAA championships do not affect the FBS Playoffs.

Sports

Groom Shines as Houston Dash Advances to Challenge Cup Final

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer legend Shea Groom has flourished with her new squad, the Houston Dash, as they have advanced to the finals of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) 2020 Challenge Cup.

Sports

Aggie Golfers Earn GCAA All-Academic Team Status

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s golf team received 2019-20 All-Academic Team status from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) after a record-setting school year in the classroom.

Sports

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo, New York, this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and then blocked to play in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.

Sports

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Southland Conference announced Friday that they’ve postponed all volleyball and soccer competition until September 1st. Sam Houston Volleyball normally hosts the SHSU classic from at the end of August. Sam Houston Soccer also typically starts at the end of the August.