Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Quarterback James Foster announced on Social Media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Forever an Aggie wish nothing but the best for the team! With that being said I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal. And for my teammates I love you guys forever my brother keepers #Faithinthelordstiming 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KzER0n7xro — James Foster II (@YungSimba4) July 25, 2020

Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar. The Montgomery, Alabama native said in his Twitter post he’s “forever an Aggie wish nothing best for the team!”

