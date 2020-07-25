Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Quarterback James Foster announced on Social Media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar. The Montgomery, Alabama native said in his Twitter post he’s “forever an Aggie wish nothing best for the team!”
