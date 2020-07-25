Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fernando

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fernando is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 24, 2020. The two-year-old Pit Bull mix is described as a very sweet and laid back dude.

Aggieland Humane employees say he seems to like other dogs but can be kind of shy. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can fill out his adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

