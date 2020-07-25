Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fernando

The two-year-old dog is described as laid back and very sweet.
Fernando, Aggieland Humane Society photos
Fernando, Aggieland Humane Society photos(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fernando is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 24, 2020. The two-year-old Pit Bull mix is described as a very sweet and laid back dude.

Aggieland Humane employees say he seems to like other dogs but can be kind of shy. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can fill out his adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

