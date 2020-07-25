Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 24, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home. The top two in the division will battle it out two more times this weekend to see who gets to take first place into week five of the TCL season.

The Flying Chanclas took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the runs would stop there for the visitors. Wesley Faison knocked in two in the second with a double before Taylor Smith evened the score with a double of his own to score Manny Garcia. Smith gave the Bombers the lead in his next at-bat in the fifth with an RBI single up the middle. Faison then extended the lead with a base hit to put the Bombers up 5-3. The home team added an insurance run the bottom of the eighth following a bases-loaded walk from Garcia.

Logan Teske settled down after the first as he went three straight scoreless innings before being replaced by Jack Brinley. Brinley went three scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and no hits. Luke Baley pitched two scoreless to earn his first save of the season.

Faison took home player of the game honors after a great night at the plate. He went 3-3 with three RBI’s and a walk. Smith also had a solid night offensively, finishing 2-2 with two RBI’s and two walks.

The Bombers will play game two against the Flying Chanclas tomorrow, July 25th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.