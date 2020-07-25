Bryan man celebrates 95th birthday with drive-by parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan resident who served as Mayor Pro-Tem, celebrated his 95th birthday Friday with a drive-by parade in front of his home.

Johnny S. Lampo was born on July 24th, 1925. He graduated from Bryan High School and served his country. He also had a hand in opening a Pizza Hut in the area, as well as 24 other locations throughout Central Texas.

Lampo also served as Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Bryan.

Friday, friends, and family all filed into his driveway, waving hello, handing over gifts, and sending him well-wishes for his birthday.

“Because of the pandemic, it is a little hard for us to get together anymore. We will do it again when this thing is over though. It is just really good to see all your kids here in town,” said Lampo.

Lampo attributes his long life to his wife Bonnie, and staying active playing golf until he was 92.

