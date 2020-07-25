Advertisement

College Station house fire displaces resident, kills dog

The homeowner was away when it happened.
A College Station home was damaged by a fire that also killed the homeowner's dog.
A College Station home was damaged by a fire that also killed the homeowner's dog.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station homeowner is displaced after a fire Saturday morning that also killed her dog.

Firefighters said they arrived within three minutes of the call to the 700 block of Churchill Street and were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes.

The homeowner, Lucille Young, tells us she had gone to water aerobics when it happened. Young said there’s a lot of damage to her house and she is not sure what caused it. Firefighters attempted to save her dog but were unable to.

“Just pray for me,” said Young. “Pray for me, pray for me.”

“We had around approximately 23 firefighters on scene. Like I mentioned, we had the fire under control in about 20 minutes,” said Battalion Chief Robert Mumford of the College Station Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department also buried the dog for the homeowner. The family tells us they do have insurance for the home. College Station’s C.A.R.T. Team and the Red Cross were also called to assist.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.