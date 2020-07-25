College Station house fire displaces resident, kills dog

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station homeowner is displaced after a fire Saturday morning that also killed her dog.

Firefighters said they arrived within three minutes of the call to the 700 block of Churchill Street and were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes.

The homeowner, Lucille Young, tells us she had gone to water aerobics when it happened. Young said there’s a lot of damage to her house and she is not sure what caused it. Firefighters attempted to save her dog but were unable to.

“Just pray for me,” said Young. “Pray for me, pray for me.”

“We had around approximately 23 firefighters on scene. Like I mentioned, we had the fire under control in about 20 minutes,” said Battalion Chief Robert Mumford of the College Station Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department also buried the dog for the homeowner. The family tells us they do have insurance for the home. College Station’s C.A.R.T. Team and the Red Cross were also called to assist.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.