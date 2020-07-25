Driver in serious condition after crash that damaged 5 vehicles, building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Witnesses of a multi-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a Bryan apartment complex Friday evening described the scene as chaotic after a driver hit four vehicles and damaged the building.

NEWS ALERT: Bryan police say a driver is in serious but stable condition after slamming into four parked cars Friday evening at Wellborn Rd @ F&B Road.



Damage also to the building. No other injuries. Cause under investigation.



(📸:Rachel Ellerd) pic.twitter.com/Ab3KwexUGJ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 25, 2020

Bryan police say no bystanders or residents were injured but the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was listed on Saturday in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. Investigators were still looking into what factors may have been involved that led up to the crash.

The incident happened Friday at an apartment building located on the east side of the F&B Road and Wellborn Road intersection.

Witnesses tell KBTX the car was traveling at a high rate at speed on F&B when it crossed over the train tracks along Wellborn, drove through the intersection, and then went into the parking lot and struck several parked vehicles. The impact also sent vehicles into the apartment complex building.

After the crash the driver exited his vehicle and sat on the ground until bystanders rushed over to help him. Cell phone video of the man, who appeared to be in his early or mid 20s, showed him mumbling and making several incoherent statements before medics arrived on scene.

Bryan police say several thousand dollars of damage was done to the vehicles and the apartment building.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.