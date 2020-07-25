Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

