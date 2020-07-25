Hanna becomes first hurricane of the season ahead of South Texas landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanna has been upgraded to become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center gave the former tropical storm that rating at sunrise Saturday morning.

Hanna’s maximum sustained wind increased to 75mph, just inside the requirement for a category 1 rating. As of 8am, the storm was located 85 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas and 95 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hurricane Hanna is moving steadily west at 8 mph. It is expected to remain over the Gulf waters for several more hours before making landfall just north of Port Mansfield. Maximum wind speed could increase to 80mph or higher.

Tropical-storm-force wind extends 90 miles out from the center, while hurricane-force wind extends outward upward of 25 miles. At 8am, tropical-storm-force wind gusts were reported at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, measuring a wind of 43mph.

Advisories for Hanna as of Saturday morning. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for most of the Lower Texas Coast, with Flash Flood Watches stretching up to the Greater Houston area. (KBTX)

Hanna will bring heavy rain, storm surge, and possible tornadoes to portions of South Texas through the day Saturday. According to the National Hurricane Center:

“The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

6 to 12 inches of rain is forecast to fall over parts of South Texas through Saturday night, with localized amounts of 18 inches.

Rainfall totals will vary for the Brazos Valley through the end of the weekend, but widespread amounts of a half to full inch are still likely, with a few seeing less. (KBTX)

Hanna previously broke the record for the earliest eighth storm to form in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The previous record was held by Hurricane Harvey, which formed August 3rd, 2005.

