Hanna becomes first hurricane of the season ahead of South Texas landfall
Hanna is expected to move inland near Port Mansfield just after midday Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanna has been upgraded to become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center gave the former tropical storm that rating at sunrise Saturday morning.
Hanna’s maximum sustained wind increased to 75mph, just inside the requirement for a category 1 rating. As of 8am, the storm was located 85 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas and 95 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hurricane Hanna is moving steadily west at 8 mph. It is expected to remain over the Gulf waters for several more hours before making landfall just north of Port Mansfield. Maximum wind speed could increase to 80mph or higher.
Tropical-storm-force wind extends 90 miles out from the center, while hurricane-force wind extends outward upward of 25 miles. At 8am, tropical-storm-force wind gusts were reported at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, measuring a wind of 43mph.
Hanna will bring heavy rain, storm surge, and possible tornadoes to portions of South Texas through the day Saturday. According to the National Hurricane Center:
6 to 12 inches of rain is forecast to fall over parts of South Texas through Saturday night, with localized amounts of 18 inches.
TRACK HURRICANE HANNA ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP’S INTERACTIVE RADAR
Hanna previously broke the record for the earliest eighth storm to form in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The previous record was held by Hurricane Harvey, which formed August 3rd, 2005.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.