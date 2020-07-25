Hurricane Hanna makes landfall along the South Texas coastline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a journey through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall along the South Texas coastline on Padre Island.

After strengthening into the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Saturday morning, Hanna has brought heavy rain and storm surge to portions of South Texas.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season made landfall Saturday afternoon along the South Texas coastline. (KBTX)

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 5 P.M. CDT as a category 1 hurricane, about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The hurricane is moving west-southwest at 8 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 973 mb.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Center made landfall along the South Texas coastline Saturday afternoon. (KBTX)

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Sargent.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Port Aransas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barra el Mezquital, Mexico to Port Mansfield, and Port Aransas to Port O’Connor.

Hanna previously broke the record for the earliest eighth storm to form in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The previous record was held by Hurricane Harvey, which formed August 3rd, 2005.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.