Local organizations begin “At Home in BCS Week” to help boost local economy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local organizations have launched “At Home in BCS Week” to help support local businesses.

From July 24 to August 2, the event will run with different themes every single day. The idea is for a staycation, bringing money back into Bryan and College Station’s hospitality industry.

“We really wanted to get people plugged into all different areas in the Bryan and College Station community, so our goal was to provide in-person activities and virtual activities,” said Abigail Noel with the Downtown Bryan Association.

Greta Wakins owns The Frame Gallery in Bryan. She says events like this will help her businesses survive during the pandemic.

“Anything that will bring people downtown, and especially for the arts, giving people something new to look at, is something really good right now,” said Wakins. “Downtown isn’t just a business, it is a whole community and we are missing our people.”

Below is a full press release, as well as each day’s theme:

Rediscover your community during At Home in BCS Week, July 24 - August 2.

Take this week to explore your hometown in a new and exciting way. Each day will highlight safe and fun activities that you can enjoy right here in BCS. Share your experiences by tagging at #athomeinBCSweek. Learn more at www.atHomeinBCS.com.

At Home in BCS is a collaborative effort between Experience Bryan College Station, Downtown Bryan Association, B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and both cities of Bryan and College Station. This initiative started in March of 2020 as COVID-19 first impacted the Brazos Valley and continues to work together to maintain a sense of community during these unique times.

At Home in BCS Week kicks off the BCS Staycation campaign from Experience Bryan College Station. The BCS Staycation campaign promotes locals to enjoy their community while providing a boost to the local economy and helping to save jobs in the local hospitality industry. Find hotel rates starting at $55/night at www.experiencebcs.com/staycation2020 .

Schedule of Events:

7/24/2020 - Free Music FridaySummer Sunset Series at Casa Rodriguez: Enjoy local music streamed live from Casa Rodriquez in Downtown Bryan. Tune in on the Historic Downtown Bryan Facebook page on July 24 for an evening of live music starting at 7 p.m. and local flavor by the Mariachi Anillos de Oro. This performance can also be enjoyed in person at Casa Rodriguez or online.

7/25/2020 - Self Care SaturdayPurchase fresh produce at the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market in Downtown Bryan. Practice Yoga at Lakewalk, and do some retail therapy shopping in Downtown Bryan or Century Square.

7/26/2020 - Sunday FundayTake the family out for an adventure at Aggieland Safari!

7/27/2020 - Art Matters MondayVisit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley or stroll through Historic Downtown Bryan and snap Instagram worthy photos with the incredible murals and statues that are scattered through Downtown Bryan.

7/28/2020 - Take Out TuesdayCome enjoy the wide variety of cuisine options that BCS has to offer, such as, Italian, German, Mexican, Cajun, and American. Support these locally-owned restaurants by dining in person or ordering takeout.

7/29/2020 - Workout WednesdayTake a walk through one of the many city parks in Bryan or College Station. Go kayaking or paddling boarding at Lake Bryan.

7/30/2020 - Throwback ThursdayLearn about the history of Downtown Bryan. Take a self-guided tour of Downtown Bryan and read the historical markers. Attend Throwback Trivia Night at the Hilton.

7/31/2020 - Family FridayTake the family out for a movie at Embassy Suites or enjoy a Brazos Valley Bombers game.

8/1/2020 - Splashing SaturdaySplash into August with a Pool Party at the Calvary Court or soak in the sun at a splash pad at a City of Bryan park.

8/2/2020 - Sunday FundayGrab your brunch besties and end your weekend with a delicious meal from one of these favorite brunch spots.

