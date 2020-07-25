Advertisement

Marine Corps League holds virtual 5K for autism research

marine corps league 5K
marine corps league 5K(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Marine Corps League members and other residents of the community hit the pavement Saturday morning for a virtual 5K walk/run to raise funds for Organization of Autism Research.

Over 30 people signed up to participate either virtually or in person at Veterans Memorial Park. Marine Corps League Members say it is important to give back to the community, even during a pandemic.

“So even within the ranks of our membership, we have some families and members that are effected by autism in some way with extended family members. We’re always looking for some sort of support for charitable causes, worthwhile endeavors like autism research,” said the senior vice commandant for Marine Corps League Steve Ament.

The Marine Corps League was also recognized for their efforts today with a plaque from the Organization for Autism research.

