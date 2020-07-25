Advertisement

More tropical downpours from Hurricane Hanna possible through next few days

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After strengthening to the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Saturday morning, Hurricane Hanna will make landfall along the lower Texas coastline Saturday afternoon. Even though the largest impacts have been felt across deep South Texas, scattered showers and storms have dotted the Brazos Valley Saturday.

As the outer bands of Hanna continue to swirl around from east to west, scattered rain activity is still possible across the area through Saturday evening. We’ll do it again Sunday calling it a 50% chance, and continue to see the rain chances stick around through the upcoming week due to this lingering tropical moisture. Though some of us will be able to pick up on a few more showers before we are through with this tropical system, the rainfall will be unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley, with rainfall totals still up to 1″+ possible if you do find yourself sitting under a few of these tropical downpours.

We’ll keep eyes on it, and as always, keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can update you with any developing storms that pass through the area.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hurricane Hanna brings some rain to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Hanna rain bands pepper the Brazos Valley radar this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Hanna Heads to South Texas, Scattered Rain Locally

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Sunshine returns while Tropical Depression Eight churns in the gulf

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Drier, Hotter Thursday. Tropical Depression Eight has Formed

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Few downpours possible ahead of potential gulf activity this weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily shot at rain begins and ends the work week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.