More tropical downpours from Hurricane Hanna possible through next few days

After strengthening to the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Saturday morning, Hurricane Hanna will make landfall along the lower Texas coastline Saturday afternoon. Even though the largest impacts have been felt across deep South Texas, scattered showers and storms have dotted the Brazos Valley Saturday.

As the outer bands of Hanna continue to swirl around from east to west, scattered rain activity is still possible across the area through Saturday evening. We’ll do it again Sunday calling it a 50% chance, and continue to see the rain chances stick around through the upcoming week due to this lingering tropical moisture. Though some of us will be able to pick up on a few more showers before we are through with this tropical system, the rainfall will be unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley, with rainfall totals still up to 1″+ possible if you do find yourself sitting under a few of these tropical downpours.

We’ll keep eyes on it, and as always, keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can update you with any developing storms that pass through the area.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

