Tropical Storm Hanna expected to bring more showers and storms to the Brazos Valley this weekend

The tropical system is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane before making landfall along the lower Texas coastline.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Hanna brought a few showers and storms to the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon as it continues to organize over the Gulf of Mexico.

10 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center still has the tropical storm strengthening into a hurricane before landfall.
As of the 10 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane before making landfall along the lower Texas coastline Saturday. Here are the latest details of the tropical system:

  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 65 mph
  • Movement: west at 8 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield, and Mesquite Bay to High Island.

Even though it won’t be a total wash-out here in the Brazos Valley, we can’t rule out some healthy downpours before the weekend is done. We’ll call it a 60% chance Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday, but the rain likely won’t be for everyone each day. With tropical moisture in place, showers and storms will attempt to fire up across the area as we start to heat up throughout the day. The rainfall will likely be unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley, but if you do find yourself parked under one of these tropical downpours, totals up to 1″+ are possible.

Rainfall totals as TS Hanna moves through South Texas.
As always, keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can update you with any developing storms that pass through the area.

