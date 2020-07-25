What parents should know as a new, unusual school year approaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During Thursday’s Brazos County Health District press conference, the County Alternate Health Authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan, says at this time, the health district doesn’t have plans to change the way kids will go to school in a few weeks, but that things could change.

Dr. Sullivan says the health district will decide on whether schools will hold in-person classes based on what happens when the tens and thousands of college students head back to the Bryan College Station area for school.

"What's important to know is how it really impacts our community. How does it really impact our hospitals? And that's the data we need, the data we continue to work with and that's what's going to be the platform of the evidence moving forward," said Dr. Sullivan.

The health district would like to make that decision before the start of school. Until then, parents who have students in Bryan or College Station Independent School Districts will make their decisions on whether they would like their children to attend classes in person, online, or a hybrid of both in some cases.

When we spoke with both superintendents Friday afternoon and they said they haven't changed their start dates.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says she plans on meeting with the Board of Trustees next week to potentially move the date for the first day of school.

“I would predict that if you’re in Bryan that we’ll be bringing forward to our board a slight modification to the calendar,” said Dr. Whitbeck. “Probably something around a week and that would allow us to have time with her teachers, time to prepare them for whether they’re working virtually, face-to-face, both. It takes time.”

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale says he will alter the first day of school if they receive direction to do so by the health district, the state, and/or the Texas Education Agency.

"So prepare and understand that it may change on us because one thing that has been constant through all of this, is things change on us on a regular basis, whether that's from the state, the TEA or whatever. The constant is change and flexibility from the community and understanding and the hard work and dedication of our staff is what's going to make whatever needs to happen, happen," said Martindale.

During this process, Dr. Sullivan says the health district has been and will continue collaborating with local leaders and the school districts to ensure the community is safe while trying to navigate through this pandemic.

“No one person can know everything that needs to be known for this changing disease. So we need to make sure that we have all hands on deck and that we’re communicating well. We owe that to the residents of Brazos County and to all the concerned teachers and parents and children out there,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Whitbeck says parents should go ahead and take their kids to get their regular immunizations and school supplies for next school year, “because even if they’re working at the kitchen table, they need those items in order to complete what the teachers are asking of them.”

She says there’s still time for parents to figure out the best learning option for their child.

“A parent has up till two weeks before the start of school to change their mind, so I would say any parent, if you’re hesitating, give us what you think is your best guess right now. We know that your family situation may change and that you may need to work with us to change that, and we will,” said Dr. Whitbeck.

If you choose to send your child back to school and think they might contract the virus, Dr. Sullivan says this is what parents should look for:

“Fever, in particular, cough, not feeling well. We’ve also seen gastrointestinal symptoms from that. We see nausea vomiting, diarrhea in kids as well. We talked about the loss of taste or smell before as well,” said Dr. Whitbeck.

If your child experiences those symptoms, Dr. Sullivan says, “We would err on the side of caution and get testing available, but what’s critical is that the child is not with other children so that the child is kept home,” said Dr. Sullivan.

If you chose the face-to-face learning option for your child, and they test positive, Dr. Whitbeck says they would switch over to online learning while they’re in quarantine. After that time, they would come back to school since the parent committed to the face-to-face learning option during that six-week period.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.