Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars. She also won MVP of the championship game.

Groom started the tournament in Utah scoring a goal in each of the Dash’s first two games. She also had an assist in the tournament and started all 7 games for the Dash. The Aggie was named to the NWSL Challenge Cup best XI.

Introducing your #NWSLChallengeCup Best XI, Presented by @Google! pic.twitter.com/BWgSviin7d — NWSL (@NWSL) July 26, 2020

