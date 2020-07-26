Advertisement

Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

Shea Groom Houston Dash Forward
Shea Groom Houston Dash Forward(Houston Dash)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars. She also won MVP of the championship game.

Groom started the tournament in Utah scoring a goal in each of the Dash’s first two games. She also had an assist in the tournament and started all 7 games for the Dash. The Aggie was named to the NWSL Challenge Cup best XI.

