Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars. She also won MVP of the championship game.
Groom started the tournament in Utah scoring a goal in each of the Dash’s first two games. She also had an assist in the tournament and started all 7 games for the Dash. The Aggie was named to the NWSL Challenge Cup best XI.
