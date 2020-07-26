Advertisement

Bombers Take Back Control of the South

Brazos Valley shuts out San Antonio
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 25, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers moved back on top of the TCL South Division tonight following a 4-0 victory at home against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The winner of tomorrow’s game will secure first place heading into the final week of the season.

The Bombers took the lead in the third following an RBI single from Manny Garcia to score Bryce Blaum. Sean Arnold collected an RBI single of his own in the fourth to make it 2-0. The lead was doubled in the sixth with yet another single from Garcia.

The Bombers’ pitching was lights out tonight, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts. Tristan Stivors earned the win and player of the game honors following a four-inning outing with seven strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Will Johnston also went four scoreless with five strikeouts in his Bombers debut. Zach Poe closed it out for Brazos Valley with a scoreless inning in the ninth.

Garcia added his seventh and eighth RBI’s against the Flying Chanclas tonight as he finished 2-4. Tatrow went 2-2 tonight, improving his batting average even .300 on the season. Bryce Blaum and Arnold also added a couple of hits to their resume.

The Bombers have seven games remaining, including a three-game series with third-placed Round Rock on the road to help solidify their playoff spot before heading home for a weekend series with Victoria to finish the regular season.

The Bombers will play game three against the Flying Chanclas tomorrow, July 26th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Latest News

Sports

Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.

Sports

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
No decision has been made with football yet

Sports

NCAA won’t make a decision on fall sports championships until August

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NCAA Board of Governors met on Friday and ultimately decided to not make any decisions yet on the 22 fall sports championships until August 4th, when they meet again. The NCAA championships do not affect the FBS Playoffs.

Sports

Groom Shines as Houston Dash Advances to Challenge Cup Final

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer legend Shea Groom has flourished with her new squad, the Houston Dash, as they have advanced to the finals of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) 2020 Challenge Cup.

Sports

Aggie Golfers Earn GCAA All-Academic Team Status

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s golf team received 2019-20 All-Academic Team status from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) after a record-setting school year in the classroom.